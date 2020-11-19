Winter Is Coming Theme Announced For AEW Dynamite (12/2)

Winter is coming to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is hyping December 2nd as the biggest episode of Dynamite in history. It’s not just hyperbole, as the main event will see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defend against Kenny Omega.

The show is being billed as AEW Winter Is Coming, indicating a new themed episode of Dynamite similar to FyterFest and the Beach Break.

AEW held the championship match contract signing on this week’s Dynamite, but it did not go off as scheduled, as these things rarely do. Challenger Kenny Omega came to the ring, but Moxley was nowhere to be found. We were taken backstage to find Moxley laid out by an unknown attacker (or attackers).

You can see the segment in the player embedded below.

AEW Winter is Coming takes place in two weeks live on TNT.