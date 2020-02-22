Women’s Title Match Officially Announced For WWE Super ShowDown

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV and it involves women.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE booked a match between Carmella and Naomi with the winner being crowned the new #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

As seen on the show, Naomi ended up winning the contest and now she’ll challenge Bayley for the strap at this PPV event. This comes after a few weeks of building up to it.

First up was two weeks ago on an episode of SmackDown where a Fatal Four-Way match was booked. Carmella ended up winning the contest.

Last week, she lost to Bayley for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. After the match, Naomi ran out to make the save for Carmella. Thus, it set up this latest #1 contender match.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdou Arena that will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin – Steel Cage Match

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Carmella

Details On WWE Negotiating With ESPN For Potential Streaming Deal