WrestleMania 36: Backstage Notes On Two-Night Lineup Structure

WrestleMania 36 kicks off tomorrow, and for the first time ever, it will take place over the span of two days.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance for Wrestlemania, another first-ever for the WWE. According to a recent report from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, we have some more details to pass along regarding the two-night lineup. WWE officials were still working on the lineup for the event as of this week. It’s likely the two gimmick matches will air on separate days.

Those being the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and the Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Also, it’s believed that the two World Title matches will also air on separate nights. Goldberg will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns’ replacement opponent, after Reigns pulled from the card due to health concerns.

Also, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The same is expected for the two Women’s Championship matches. Charlotte Flair challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch will also be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler. SEScoops will be providing you with live coverage of WrestleMania 36 both nights.

Coverage on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.