WrestleMania 36: Reported Initial Plans For Becky Lynch’s Entrance

A lot of plans have changed for WrestleMania 36 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

First, “The Show Of Shows” has been moved from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This is due to the mass gathering bans imposed on the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time ever, WrestleMania will be held in front of an empty crowd.

Also, WrestleMania is typically the time WWE Superstars utilize some spectacular ring entrances. It turns out WWE had quite the entrance planned for Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in Tampa, involving the custom semi-trailer truck we saw on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Lynch arrived at Raw in the truck, but according to PWInsider, this was originally to be used in her WrestleMania entrance.

The truck was also to be featured at WrestleMania 36 Axxess. WWE likely went ahead and used it this week on Raw since they’re not going to be able to do so in the way they had hoped at WrestleMania.

Lynch is currently slated to put her Raw Women’s Championship up for grabs against Shayna Baszler at “The Showcase Of The Immortals.”