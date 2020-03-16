WrestleMania 36 Not Yet Canceled, WWE Considering Options

The coronavirus outbreak has thwarted the sports world, and a decision has yet to be made on WrestleMania 36.

While leagues such as the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more have all decided to postpone or cancel their seasons altogether, the likes of WWE and the UFC are holding empty arena shows. However, that’s likely not something the WWE would want to do with its biggest show of the year, and the biggest show of the year for professional wrestling overall, in WrestleMania.

Currently, WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to go down on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania 36 is expected to hold about 70,000 people, which is a very risky prospect given the current coronavirus pandemic. With that being said, TMZ reports that WrestleMania 36 has not been canceled as of today, and WWE is exploring other options. Nothing is set in stone yet, but WWE is considering a no-fan show.

WWE has already done this with last week’s episode of SmackDown Live, and will also do this for tonight’s Monday Night Raw. Of course, WWE could also postpone WrestleMania to a later date, but that presents an entirely different set of problems. It will certainly be interesting to see what WWE decides to do when it’s all said and done.