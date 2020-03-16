WrestleMania 36: Several Relocation Rumors Reportedly Debunked

There are plenty of rumors going around regarding the status of WrestleMania 36.

Currently, “The Show Of Shows” is scheduled to go down on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, it has been recommended that, for the time being, people avoid assemblies of more than 10 people. WrestleMania is expected to attract anywhere upwards of 70,000 fans. Other sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more have decided to either cancel or postpone their seasons for the time being.

However, WWE has yet to make a final decision on their biggest show of the year. With that being said, a recent report from PWInsider has debunked several rumors that are making their way around the internet. For starters, there has been chatter that WrestleMania 36 could be moved to New York inside Madison Square Garden on March 22. MSG has shut down operations, so that is off the table.

There have also been rumblings that WrestleMania could be headed to Saudi Arabia. The report notes there’s nothing to this rumor. As for the talk of WrestleMania taking place from their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the idea has been pitched but it’s unknown if that remains a possibility. Finally, there has been some speculation of WrestleMania being moved to June this year.

Mike Johnson’s report states June 7 is a date rumored among WWE talent but the report can’t confirm this. Vince McMahon is reportedly adamant that the show goes on on April 5.