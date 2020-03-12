WrestleMania 36 Still Scheduled Despite Florida Governor’s Recommendations

WrestleMania 36 will go on for now

The drama of whether or not WWE will hold WrestleMania 36 as scheduled in Tampa, Florida due to the coronavirus will remain a possibility.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group decided against calling off WrestleMania or any events in the area, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Per the report, the group could reconsider in a week based on how the virus spreads. This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged to cancel mass gatherings and events scheduled for the next 30 days.

However, the city of Tampa is keeping things as scheduled, which includes WrestleMania.

It’s been reported that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon traveled to Tampa today in order to meet with city officials regarding the pandemic and the status of WrestleMania 36.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is likely to headline the show should it take place.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

