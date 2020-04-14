WrestleMania 36 Ticket Refunds Reportedly Being Issued

Refunds are reportedly being issued to those who purchased tickets for WrestleMania 36. This comes via a report from PWInsider.

Initially, WrestleMania 36 was to go down from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was forced to make a huge change. WWE moved their “Show Of Shows” to their own Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Also, for the first time ever, no fans were allowed in the arena for the show.

WWE aired WrestleMania 36 over a two day period and featured more off location matches than usual. In addition to the show facing a ton of hurdles this year, it wasn’t without controversy either. Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar was criticized for being too short. Also, Edge and Randy Orton’s Last Man Standing match, the second-longest in WrestleMania history, was believed to have lasted too long.

The match also featured a spot that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. During the match, Orton choked Edge with a machine in the weight room similar to the one Chris Benoit killed himself with in 2007. With WrestleMania now behind them, WWE is focused on continuing to tape their weekly programs live. Florida has now deemed WWE “essential,” thus allowing them to continue broadcasting live weekly rather than pre-taping shows.