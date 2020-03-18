WrestleMania 36 To Be Held As Two-Night Event, Rob Gronkowski Hosting

This will be the first-time ever WrestleMania 36 has been held over two days

WWE has not only announced a big change to WrestleMania 36 but also the fact that the host of the show has been officially announced.

On Wednesday, the company announced that their biggest show of the year will be held over the course of two nights. The first night of the show will be on Saturday, April 4 while the second night will take place on Sunday, April 5.

Both nights start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will air on the WWE Network.

Former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski will be hosting the show on both nights. The former NFL star, who is slated to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week, commented on the news:

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a ?2-NIGHT?event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WWE noted in the announcement that only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania. As noted, there will be no fans in attendance in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

