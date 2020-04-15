WrestleMania 37 Could Be Affected By Restrictions On Large Gatherings Through 2021

WWE is planning to hold WrestleMania 37 next year in Los Angeles but the likelihood of the event taking place in the state of California is in question.

All businesses, countries, and states are being impacted right now due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Thus, there is uncertainty surrounding almost everything including pro wrestling is high.

While WWE is still advertising holding WrestleMania in the city, more uncertainty looms over next year’s event.

A report by the LA Times has come out that states an internal Los Angeles Fire Department email was issued by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who suggested that large gatherings could be put off for at least a year. This would obviously impact concerts, sporting, and pro wrestling events.

“Large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year,” said Garcetti. “It was also noted in the email that Garcetti would like to start reopening the economy, starting with “essential businesses and small businesses … phased in over a period of time (6-10 months).”

WrestleMania 37 will take place on March 28th, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The stadium holds 70,000. The belief is that seating can be expanded for an event like WrestleMania to hold upwards of 100,000 fans.

WWE isn’t likely to make an announcement of whether the event would need to be moved to a different location until it gets closer.