WrestleMania 37 To Take Place At SoFi Stadium In Los Angeles

WrestleMania 37 will take place March 28th, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The news was announced this morning by the LA Times. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“This is a great way for our city to show how we are going to be hosting these major events in the future with two areas of influence with downtown around L.A. Live and Staples Center as well as SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood,” stated Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. “Our pitch on all of our events Wrestle Mania 37 will take place at the new stadium in Inglewood in March 2021.”

The schedule of events for WrestleMania 37 week is as follows:

Thursday, March 25, 2021 – WWE Hall Of Fame – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Friday, March 26, 2021 – Friday Night SmackDown – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – NXT TakeOver – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, March 28, 2021 – Wrestlemania 37 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Monday, March 29, 2021 – Monday Night RAW – Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

WWE Spokesperson Comments on WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles

The stadium holds 70,000 but it is believed seating can be expanded for an event like WrestleMania to hold upwards of 100,000 fans.

“So many of the organizations that came together to attract WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles were the same ones that worked to bring the Super Bowl to Los Angeles,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President Of Special events. “We now regularly host WrestleMania at venues that either hosted the Super Bowl a year or so prior or after and it’s a wonderful opportunity for those regions to build blue prints that they can use for hosting major events such as WrestleMania and the Super Bowl.”

The announcement from the LA Times can be read here.