WrestleMania 38 Could Take Place From Tampa Bay In 2022

This year has been tumultuous for everyone, especially WWE and this year’s WrestleMania. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, companies and sports leagues all around the world have been forced to cease operations. However, a select few, such as the UFC and WWE, have decided that the show must go on.

WrestleMania 36 was initially scheduled to go down just like any other year on Sunday, April 5 yesterday from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was expected that the event would attract over 70,000 people.

Due to the the coronavirus outbreak, WWE was forced to move WrestleMania to their own Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, making WrestleMania. For the first time ever, a closed-door event with no fans. The matches were all pre-taped ahead of time and aired on two separate nights over the weekend. With all that being said, Tampa missed out on the economic boom a WrestleMania weekend would have brought to its city.

Now, according to a report from the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Tampa may get another WrestleMania hosting opportunity fairly quickly. Tampa is actually in the running to host “The Show Of Shows” in 2022. The report adds that the initial legwork is already done, and the city is still very eager to host the event. As for whether or not Tampa actually gets the nod, only time will tell.

Now that the weekend that “was to be” has passed, I can say that Tampa Bay will be in the running to host #Wrestlemania? ? 38 in 2022.



All the initial legwork is obviously done, with the city still very much eager to host the event. Might be a shoe in. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2020

In regards to WrestleMania 37 next year, that’s currently scheduled to go down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.