WrestleMania Go Home SmackDown Sees Slight Increase In Viewership

While the WrestleMania go-home episode of Raw had done poor numbers, its counterpart episode of SmackDown managed to hold on better and it actually saw a slight increase in the audience.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown which was the fourth episode of the show from the Performance Center with no audience drew an average of 2.398 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is an increase from the previous episode of the show which had managed to get only 2.367 million viewers, making the record for the lowest SmackDown viewership for 2020.

The episode drew a 0.6 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 and it tied at #3 for the ratings in the 18-49 demographic with 20/20, Blacklist and Dateline.

In comparison, the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw which featured the return of big names like The Undertaker and Edge had sunk under 2 million. It managed to bring only 1.923 million viewers, which was the lowest Raw viewership for 2020.

Latest reports suggest that WWE is planning to air live episodes of the shows once again very soon and it would be interesting to see if the live episodes help the company regain the lost numbers compared to the taped shows they have been airing.