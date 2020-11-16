WrestleMania Main Event, Randy Orton Fined, Prime Time Episodes Added To WWE Network

- The current plan for the main event of WrestleMania 37 remains WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Edge. According WrestleVotes, WWE has also considered The Fiend as Edge’s opponent. WrestleMania takes place Sunday, March 28th, 2021 at a location to be determined.
Update On Possible Rock vs Roman Reigns Match At WrestleMania
- The WWE Network has added several episodes of Prime Time Wrestling from 1989-1992.
- WWE has announced a storyline fine for Randy Orton. He’s been fined an undisclosed amount of money for roughed up producer Adam Pearce last week. Orton defends the WWE Championship against Drew Mcintyre tonight on Raw.
- Bruan Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle are scheduled to wrestle Retribution tonight on Raw. (via Fightful)
- Stephanie McMahon has been named on AdWeek’s list of Most Powerful Women in Sports.
