WrestleMania Title Rematch & More Set For WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a match and segment for Friday Night SmackDown this week.

The company did so on Wednesday evening. First up, newly crowned WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is slated to make an appearance on this week’s show. He’ll do so as he ushers in his new era as champion.

Also announced was new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss making their first title defense against Kairi Sane and Asuka, which will be a rematch from the biggest event of the year for WWE.

Night One of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday saw Bliss and Cross capture the titles from The Kabuki Warriors.

This segment comes after Strowman beat WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1.

Strowman was not originally supposed to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal championship. WWE never booked him in a match on the card. Strowman has recalled being up in Wisconsin where he has some land and was going to see his family to get away.

Roman Reigns was supposed to be in the contest against Goldberg. However, Reigns announced his decision to pull out of the event due to health concerns.

