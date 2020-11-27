Friday, November 27, 2020

Wrestling Trademarks: Human Suplex Machine, John Morrison’s Slamtown & More

By Michael Reichlin
Wrestling Trademarks
Wrestling Trademarks™

A search of the United States Patent & Trademark Office database reveals several new wrestling-related trademarks filed this week.

Here are some of the latest trademark filings from earlier this week:

  • AEW star Red Velvet (Stephanie Cardona) filed to trademark her ring name on 11/22.
  • Taz (Peter Senerchia) filed for his moniker, The Human Suplex Machine on 11/22. The news of the HSM trademark comes just days after Taz’s son, Tyler Senerchia, trademarked the name “Hook” and appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite using that name.
  • John Morrison (John Hennigan) filed to trademark SLAMTOWN on 11/23. The primary use for the SLAMTOWN mark is for, “Providing sports information in the field of wrestling.”
