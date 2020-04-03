WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain To Premiere After WrestleMania

A new WWE Network special looking at Edge’s return to the ring will premiere this weekend.
WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain will air Sunday night, April 5th immediately following the conclusion of WrestleMania 36 (Night 2).
The documentary will apparently give the WWE Universe an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Edge’s triumphant return to in-ring action. “The Rated R Superstar” made a comeback to WWE at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He was the 21st entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble matchup. The matchup was eventually won by Drew McIntyre.
Here is the official trailer for WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain:
Edge’s Retirement, WrestleMania Feud
Edge was unfortunately forced to retire back in 2011. He had been diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. This led him to retire from pro wrestling and pursue a new career in acting.
Following his return at Royal Rumble, Edge has been involved in a personal grudge match with his former Rated RKO teammate, Randy Orton. The two will clash at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 weekender in a Last Man Standing matchup.
The show, originally intended to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will now take place on April 4 and 5. It has been pre-recorded from multiple locations out of concern of the current coronavirus pandemic.