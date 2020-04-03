WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain To Premiere After WrestleMania

The WWE Network will reportedly air a new special following this week's WrestleMania 36 event detailing Edge's triumphant return to in-ring action.

A new WWE Network special looking at Edge’s return to the ring will premiere this weekend.

WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain will air Sunday night, April 5th immediately following the conclusion of WrestleMania 36 (Night 2).

The documentary will apparently give the WWE Universe an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Edge’s triumphant return to in-ring action. “The Rated R Superstar” made a comeback to WWE at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He was the 21st entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble matchup. The matchup was eventually won by Drew McIntyre.

Here is the official trailer for WWE 24: Edge: The Second Mountain:

Edge’s Retirement, WrestleMania Feud

Edge was unfortunately forced to retire back in 2011. He had been diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. This led him to retire from pro wrestling and pursue a new career in acting.

Following his return at Royal Rumble, Edge has been involved in a personal grudge match with his former Rated RKO teammate, Randy Orton. The two will clash at this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 weekender in a Last Man Standing matchup.

The show, originally intended to take place on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will now take place on April 4 and 5. It has been pre-recorded from multiple locations out of concern of the current coronavirus pandemic.