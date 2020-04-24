WWE 2K21 Cancelation Confirmed, ‘Exciting News’ Coming Monday

WWE 2K21 is officially canceled. The news was first reported by @VikingSizeGamer and @JustinLeeper. WWE Interim Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick confirmed it at Thursday’s WWE investor conference call.

WWE 2K20 was a train wreck. Gaming website Destructoid referred to the title as a ‘prolific disaster.’ The WWE 2K video game engine had been limping along for years, but the dam finally broke with last year’s installment. The game was plagued with glitches and was resoundingly ridicules in reviews and on social media.

The game’s developers were well-aware of the product they put out. Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted the company was “disappointed that WWE 2K20 did not meet our expectations, both in terms of sales and quality.” Take-Two is the parent company of 2K and Rockstar Games.

Righting the wrongs of last year’s WWE video game was going to be an arduous task. The Coronavirus pandemic hindering the development of 2K21 certainly did not help matters.

On Monday morning, 2K will publicly address the future of the WWE 2K franchise, as well as some additional “exciting” news.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

Justin Leeper noted that in addition to the cancelation of 2K21, 2K still plans to release a WWE-branded video game in the near future. Leeper served as the Road to WrestleMania writer, designer, and director for WWE SmackDown vs Raw 2009, 2010 and 2011.

