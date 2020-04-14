WWE 2K21 Video Game Reportedly Canceled

Rumors indicate that 2K's annual WWE video game has been canceled and may not return until WWE 2K22.

2K’s annual WWE video game may not be released this year. The game is usually announced around WrestleMania season. At the time of writing, however, there has been no mention or tease of WWE 2K21.

According to Justin Leeper, 2K will be foregoing their annual grappling game. Leeper was involved with writing the “Road to WrestleMania” modes for several WWE video games.

He shared that his sources have informed him that the WWE 2K21 has been canceled. That being said, he added that 2K still has plans to deliver another WWE branded game.

As of this writing, there is no indication as to what kind of game this will be or how it differs from the WWE 2K series.

Arguing For A WWE 2K21 Cancelation

Leeper argued how this cancellation could be a good thing for the series overall. WWE 2K20 was openly panned by both fans and critics upon release for being so technically broken. It didn’t take long for people to start making fun of the game. Many took to social media and YouTube to share the worst of the game’s glitches.

He explained how, by taking this additional year, 2K could reassess what needs to be fixed and avoid WWE 2K21 repeating 2K20’s mistakes. This would allow the next version to be a refreshed, renewed game that would hopefully win back some of the fans lost with WWE 2K20.