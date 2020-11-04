WWE Abandons Trademark Registration For “Cody Rhodes”

Cody Rhodes may have just scored a significant victory in the ongoing tug-of-war between him and WWE over various trademarks. WWE has recently canceled its attempt to re-register its trademark of the name “Cody Rhodes”.

This potentially opens up the door for Cody to trademark the name for himself, something he has been attempting to do since last year.

WWE held the rights to the name “Cody Rhodes” from 2009 until 2019. The company failed to renew the trademark in time, however. Following this, Cody filed to trademark the term the next day on April 14th, 2020. His attempt to trademark the name was rejected, however.

According to the website HeelbyNature, WWE filed a notice of cancellation with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on November 2nd. It was finalized earlier this morning.

Earlier this year, Cody commented on WWE’s trademarking of the name.

“It’s not as sultry/scandalous as reported. It’s just business. They’ve seen the same data we have, and they know they can make big money off the brand(even though it’s not in their house). Trying to license me is flattering, but it doesn’t stop this train from moving. No grudge,” Cody Tweeted.

Recently, Cody abandoned trademark filing for two trademarks that were both opposed by WWE. Those were for the WCW PPV name “Slamboree” and the War Games-associated term of “The Match Beyond”.