WWE is looking to load up this coming Monday’s episode of RAW.

WWE had previously announced that RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will put her title on the line against Mickie James and Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) in a Champions vs. Champions non-title match would take place.

- Advertisement -

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed two new matches for the broadcast, which has the tagline of “In Your Face.”

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match has been added to the show.

This coming Monday, WWE will face some heavy competition. Not only is it the premiere of the 2020 NFL Monday Night Football season, but WWE will face two games airing back-to-back on ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos will air during the same time as RAW.

The viewership for Monday Night RAW has dropped the past two weeks after getting a bump for the post-SummerSlam episode.

Last Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.725 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Announces Big Matches For Monday’s RAW