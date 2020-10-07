WWE Announces More Injuries From NXT Takeover 31

In addition to Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly, WWE now reports there are two more injuries coming out of Sunday night’s NXT Takeover 31.

NXT newcomer Ridge Holland viciously attacked Adam Cole following the Balor vs O’Reilly main event. WWE.com states that Cole has suffered broken ribs and contusions.

Ridge Holland with Adam Cole’s lifeless body at NXT Takeover 31 (10/4/20)

Velveteen Dream, meanwhile, suffered a fractured wrist during his losing effort against Kushida. Dream submitted to Kushida’s Hoverboard Lock. Kushida continued his attack on the controversial NXT star after the bell, until WWE officials were forced to intervene. Despite this reported injury, WWE says Velveteen Dream is medically cleared to wrestle.

Tune in to this week’s NXT broadcast for injury updates on NXT Champion Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.