Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” Returning This Weekend

Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” interview series will return to the WWE Network this weekend.

WWE announced today that Austin’s interview with Jerry Lawler will premiere on the Network this coming Sunday.

Lawler previously tweeted to reveal that he had filmed the interview with Austin. The interview was done on Saturday, August 22nd, during WWE’s SummerSlam weekend.

This will be the 8th “Broken Skull Sessions” interview on the WWE Network. Austin’s other episodes are with Mark Henry, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, The Big Show, Kane, Bill Goldberg, and The Undertaker.