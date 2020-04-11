WWE Announces Round-Robin Format For Cruiserweight Tournament

WWE normally utilizes a single-elimination format for its tournaments. This will not be the case for the upcoming NXT cruiserweight tournament, however. The promotion announced the upcoming tournament in order to declare a new interim NXT cruiserweight champion. This is due to the travel restrictions faced by the current champion and member of the NXT UK brand Jordan Devlin.

The format utilized for the upcoming cruiserweight tournament will resemble the one used in New Japan Pro Wrestling for its annual G1 tournament. 8 Superstars will be split into two groups. Each superstar will have 3 round-robin matches, 1 against each other wrestler in their group. The wrestlers with the best record in each group will then face each other in the finals. The winner will then be declared the new NXT interim cruiserweight champion.

If two wrestlers have the same record at the end of the round-robin stage, the tie-breaker will be the head-to-head record between the tied participants.

WWE has also announced that the participants and groups will be revealed tomorrow.

Current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin won the title at the Worlds Collide event in January. He won a fatal 4-way match against champion Angel Garza and Isiah Scott and Travis Banks.