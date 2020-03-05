WWE Announces Steve Austin’s Return To Monday Night RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is slated to make a return to Monday Night RAW.

On Thursday, Austin first announced that he would be making an appearance on March 16 to celebrate “#316Day” with fans.

AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE LIVE ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW on 3/16!!



OH HELL YEAH!!!#316DAY — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

WWE will hold this episode of RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on the USA Network.

WWE later announced the news as well as noted that there will be exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise released via WWE Shop that day including a special Topps Austin digital card set, and custom content on WWE’s digital platforms.

It was also announced in the press release that their streaming service, WWE Network, will be streaming a marathon of “Stone Cold” programming on 3/16 and that will include a brand new “episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.”

The new episode of the show will feature “an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart, where the two icons will discuss their historic rivalry that culminated in one of the greatest matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 13.”

Although not confirmed, it’s possible that Austin announces the premiere date for his USA Network show, “Straight Up Steve Austin,” on RAW.

This series has been renewed with eight episodes beginning this summer.