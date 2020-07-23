WWE Announces SummerSlam Location Change Due To COVID-19

WWE has confirmed that next month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view will not take place from Boston, MA as scheduled due to COVID-19.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops.com, WWE thanked the city of Boston for working with them on the event:

“We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.”

WWE will be announcing the host venue for SummerSlam soon (probably the Performance Center). Fans who purchased tickets for the original SummerSlam Week events can receive refunds via the original point of purchase.

The ‘biggest event of the summer’ takes place Sunday, August 23rd and will air on the WWE Network.

It was announced this week’s episode of NXT TV that TakeOver: XXX is taking place during SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 22nd.

We will keep you updated on the status of SummerSlam when more information is confirmed.