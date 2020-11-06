WWE Announces The Undertaker Will “Bid His Final Farewell” At Survivor Series

The Undertaker will soon fade into the abyss.

The Dead Man made his WWE debut at the 1990 installment of Survivor Series. WWE has been promoting a ’30 Year Anniversary’ celebration for the Dead Man at the upcoming pay-per-view, but a new promo video released Friday states, “The Undertaker bids his final farewell at Survivor Series.”

At the conclusion of the Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network, The Undertaker said that he has no plans to wrestle again.

Current Card for WWE Survivor Series

The WWE Network has been celebrating “30 Days of the Deadman” with a weekly specials focusing highlights of The Undertaker’s legendary career.

WWE Survivor Series takes places Sunday, November 22nd from the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.

You can see the video announcing that The Undertaker “will bid his final farewell” below.