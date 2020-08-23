Sunday, August 23, 2020

WWE Announces Tommaso Ciampa’s Return To NXT

The former champion will be returning to NXT TV this week

By Anutosh Bajpai
Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa

WWE announced during tonight’s NXT Takeover: XXX event that Tommaso Ciampa will be returning to the brand at this Wednesday’s episode of the show.

The former NXT Champion has been off TV since he lost a singles match to Karrion Kross at the “Takeover: In Your House” event in June.

Due to the announcement of his return to NXT Television coinciding with the NXT Championship win of Kross, fans have started speculating if Ciampa could continue his feud with the former Impact star upon his return.

However, another element which has made things interesting is the fact that the newly crowned champion suffered an injury during his match at the PPV event.

While not many details about his condition are known at the movement, the possibility of Kross having to relinquish the title and taking time off due to the injury is pretty high.

If a place opens in the NXT title picture it wouldn’t be hard to imagine that Tommaso Ciampa will try to claim the spot and become the new champion.

What actually happens and what are the company’s plans for the returning star will be revealed in future but as of now the possibility of Ciampa getting involved in the NXT title feud looks very high.

