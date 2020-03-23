WWE Announces Two New Matches For WrestleMania 36

WWE has just announced two new matches for the WrestleMania 36 card.

First, the Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line when The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, put their titles on the line against Andrade and Angel Garza, who will be accompanied by Zelina Vega. Also, it has been announced that Aleister Black will be taking on Bobby Lashley in a singles match. Lashley will be accompanied by Lana.

This year’s WrestleMania will be very different from year’s past. Due to the fact that it’s taking place smack in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, some major changes have been implemented. WrestleMania 36 has been moved from its original venue, expected to hold around 70,000 inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WrestleMania will have no audience for the first time ever, as all matches will take place in front of an empty crowd. Also, WrestleMania will be a two-night event. The festivities start on Saturday, April 4, and the second half of the card will take place on Sunday, April 5. Lastly, the show will not be live. Most of the matches and segments will be filmed this week. It’s certainly a big change the company has had to make given the state of the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

With all that being said, you can check out the updated WrestleMania 36 card below.

WrestleMania 36 Card