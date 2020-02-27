WWE Announces Undertaker Sighting In Saudi Arabia

What will the Dead Man be doing at the show?

The Undertaker has been in news recently due to reports of him traveling to Saudi Arabia despite not officially being announced for the show.

Videos of the Dead Man arriving in the country had surfaced online yesterday and now WWE has also confirmed the former World Champion’s presence.

The company confirmed Undertaker’s sighting via a post on their official website. They mentioned how he has not been announced for the show so far but teased a Super Showdown appearance for him as well.

The Last Outlaw is scheduled to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania this year and speculation is that he can set up his match with the Phenomenal One during the event on Thursday night.

Though it’s also possible that the company holds off the start of their rivalry for some more time and Taker makes an appearance as a special attraction on the show.

Undertaker and some other major names are currently advertised for an appearance on the March 9 episode of Raw which will be the post Elimination Chamber episode of the show.

So if he doesn’t set up a match with Styles on the PPV from the Middle Eastern country, then this upcoming Raw seems to be the next best spot to kick off the feud.