WWE Announces “Women’s Evolution Week”

WWE has declared that this upcoming week will be “Women’s Evolution Week.” The celebratory week is in recognition of the 5-year anniversary of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch making their debut on the main roster. All 3 debuted on the July 13th, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW.
“Five years ago on July 13, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arrived to Raw, signaling a change for women’s wrestling in WWE. In honor of this landmark night in sports-entertainment history, WWE will celebrate Women’s Evolution Week on its digital and social channels all this week,” a WWE press release for the week reads.
Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte Flair On The Main Roster
Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair are 3 of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in WWE history. Here are their championship statistics:
Sasha Banks Championship Statistics:
- 4x RAW Women’s Champion (80 days as champion)
- 1x NXT Women’s Champion (191 days as champion)
- 2x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion w/Bayley (86+ days as champion)
Becky Lynch Championship Statistics
- 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner
- 1x RAW Women’s Champion (398 days as champion)
- 3x Smackdown Women’s Champion (216 days as champion)
Charlotte Flair Championship Statistics
- 2020 Royal Rumble Winner
- 2x NXT Women’s Champion (321 days as champion)
- 4x RAW Women’s Champion (242 days as champion)
- 5x Smackdown Women’s Champion (189 days as champion)
- 1x Divas Champion (196 days as champion)