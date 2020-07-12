WWE Announces “Women’s Evolution Week”

WWE has declared that this upcoming week will be “Women’s Evolution Week.” The celebratory week is in recognition of the 5-year anniversary of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch making their debut on the main roster. All 3 debuted on the July 13th, 2015 episode of Monday Night RAW.

“Five years ago on July 13, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arrived to Raw, signaling a change for women’s wrestling in WWE. In honor of this landmark night in sports-entertainment history, WWE will celebrate Women’s Evolution Week on its digital and social channels all this week,” a WWE press release for the week reads.

.@WWE celebrates the 5-year anniversary of the start of the #WomensEvolution all this week with a look at trailblazing moments & Superstars! ?? https://t.co/4gcKsxcO0f pic.twitter.com/XllYQb9c1g — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2020

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte Flair On The Main Roster

Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair are 3 of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in WWE history. Here are their championship statistics:

Sasha Banks Championship Statistics:

4x RAW Women’s Champion (80 days as champion)

1x NXT Women’s Champion (191 days as champion)

2x WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion w/Bayley (86+ days as champion)

Becky Lynch Championship Statistics

2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

1x RAW Women’s Champion (398 days as champion)

3x Smackdown Women’s Champion (216 days as champion)

Charlotte Flair Championship Statistics