Thursday, August 6, 2020

WWE Appoints New Corporate President And CFO

WWE has filled the positions of Geroge Barrios and Michelle Wilson

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE
WWE Headquarters

WWE has announced via a press release that they have hired Nick Khan as the new President and Chief Revenue Officer of the company. Khan previously worked as the co-head of television at the Creative Artist Agency or CAA.

He represented many big corporations during his time in CAA including WWE and Khan played a part in negotiating the promotion’s much talked TV deals with both Fox Network and NBC Universal in 2019. 

- Advertisement -

Commenting on his appointment in the press release, the former CAA official said that he is looking forward to expanding his relationship with Vince McMahon and it’s a rare opportunity:

“It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.”

Nick Khan will be taking over the duties of both George Barrios who was previously acting as a Co-President for the company and Michelle Wilson who was previously the CFO of the promotion.

Both Barrios and Wilson were fired from their positions in January earlier this year and the executives were let go because of their disagreements with Vince McMahon.

Trending Articles

Impact

Impact Results 8/4: Rich Swann Retires, Assaulted By Eric Young

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV for August 4th, 2020 featured an emotional retirement speech from Rich Swann followed by a heinous attack...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reveals The Name Of New Faction

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the debut of a number of new things including concepts like Raw Underground...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/5): Pat McAfee Appears, Triple Threat, Ripley vs. Kai

The August 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Being Investigated By Police After Murder Claim

A bizarre post on Facebook by Marty Jannetty has led to an investigation by police. The former member of the Rockers posted...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk Shares His Thoughts On RAW Underground

CM Punk has shared his thoughts on RAW Underground. The new segment was introduced by Shane McMahon this past Monday night on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

AJ Styles Responds To Gallows & Anderson Wanting Him Back In Impact

AJ Styles has reacted to the recent news that former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows want to see him back...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Provides Medical Update On Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has provided a medical update on his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Speaking with Ring Rust Radio, "The...
Read more
WWE

WWE Appoints New Corporate President And CFO

WWE has announced via a press release that they have hired Nick Khan as the new President and Chief Revenue Officer of...
Read more
NXT

NXT Star Reportedly Seen As ‘The Next Big Thing’ By WWE Officials

WWE is always looking to figure out who might be their next big star and latest reports suggest that the company has...
Read more
WWE

Former WWE Champion Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite (Video)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw the in-ring debut of Matt Cardona, better known to WWE fans as the former US...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/5): Pat McAfee Appears, Triple Threat, Ripley vs. Kai

The August 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title Over Darby Allin

On just a week’s notice, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin met inside of the squared circle. Moxley made his...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/5): Eric Bischoff Returns To TNT, Jon Moxley Defends Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against Darby Allin. Chris Jericho...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Appears On AEW Dynamite As Special Guest Moderator

As expected, Eric Bischoff made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, which marked his promotional debut.  All Elite Wrestling had...
Read more
WWE

Io Shirai Receives WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Opponent

The next challenger to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be Dakota Kai and it's the latest match to be added...
Read more
WWE

WWE Changes TV Taping Schedule After Organization Problems

WWE has adjusted its TV taping schedule from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.  Dave Meltzer reported on...
Read more
WWE

Pat McAfee To Continue Adam Cole Feud On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Pat McAfee has been confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode. Earlier today Adam Cole made a tweet about hearing some interesting news. "Just heard some really...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC