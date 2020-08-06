WWE Appoints New Corporate President And CFO

WWE has announced via a press release that they have hired Nick Khan as the new President and Chief Revenue Officer of the company. Khan previously worked as the co-head of television at the Creative Artist Agency or CAA.

He represented many big corporations during his time in CAA including WWE and Khan played a part in negotiating the promotion’s much talked TV deals with both Fox Network and NBC Universal in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment in the press release, the former CAA official said that he is looking forward to expanding his relationship with Vince McMahon and it’s a rare opportunity:

“It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.”

Nick Khan will be taking over the duties of both George Barrios who was previously acting as a Co-President for the company and Michelle Wilson who was previously the CFO of the promotion.

Both Barrios and Wilson were fired from their positions in January earlier this year and the executives were let go because of their disagreements with Vince McMahon.