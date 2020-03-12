WWE Backstage Draws Lowest Viewership In Show’s History

WWE Backstage had seen a big drop in viewership numbers just last week and the show has made a record for low viewership this week once again.

This week’s episode of the WWE series which featured AJ Styles and Xavier Woods as the special guests drew only 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is not only the lowest viewership the show has garnered this year but it’s the lowest number it has done since its official premiere in October last year.

WWE Backstage did a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week and the show’s numbers were delayed because it once again failed to make it into the Cable Top 150.

In comparison, last week’s episode of the show, which was built around the return of Jeff Hardy, had drawn 56,000 viewers.

During the WWE Backstage episode, WWE had announced the return of Jeff Hardy for this week’s SmackDown and the company has since confirmed the appearance of former world champion John Cena for the show as well.

Though the SmackDown episode seems to be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus outbreak. While WWE has denied the reports of the show being canceled, they have revealed that they are putting contingency plans in place.

