Wednesday, October 21, 2020

WWE Backstage Returning To FS1 For Special Episode On Friday

WWE has confirmed that a special edition of WWE Backstage will air this Friday

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE Backstage
WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 this Friday.

The company has announced that a special edition of the studio show will air this Friday night live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

- Advertisement -

The special one night only episode of the show will air at 10pm ET, right after the episode of SmackDown goes off air and the replay of the blue branded show will then air at 11pm ET.

For those who don’t know, this Friday’s episode of SmackDown will be airing on FS1 because of Game 3 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX on the same night.

WWE Backstage premiered in November 2019 after SmackDown moved to Fox network and it continued airing until mid-March before the production of the show was halted due to COVID-19.

It was then cancelled in June and it’s believed to be one of the reasons why former WWE broadcast personality Renee Young who was one of the hosts of the show left WWE.

The show was hosted by Booker T alongside Young and it featured regular appearances from former wrestling stars such as CM Punk, Paige and Christian.

WWE has not confirmed the personalities for this special edition of WWE Backstage so far and it would be interesting to see who they bring in to host the show this Friday night.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/19): The Fiend Attacks RETRIBUTION, SmackDown Hacker Revealed

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of RAW and the final episode before...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
WWE

Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Originally Planned To Be John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 Opponent

It turns out that WWE originally had a different opponent in mind for John Cena at WrestleMania 36. It...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Gets New Bodyguard On Raw (Video)

AJ Styles has got a new bodyguard on Raw. Reports first came out earlier yesterday that the company was...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE Backstage Returning To FS1 For Special Episode On Friday

WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 this Friday. The company has announced that a special edition of the studio...
Read more
WWE

The Miz On Daniel Cormier Possibly Joining WWE

There has been talk of Daniel Cormier possibly joining WWE in coming times and during a recent interview, the Miz revealed his...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week's episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of...
Read more
Impact

Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Granted Release

2020 has been a year of releases with many big names becoming free agents and jumping ships and now another name seems...
Read more
WWE

Several WWE Arenas Being Investigated As Potential COVID-19 Hotspots, WWE Responds

WWE has been criticized by many for gathering people and running shows during the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that their troubles...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down For Season Premiere (10/19)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.777 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Sami Callihan Talks Working With Ken Shamrock In Impact

Sami Callihan will go one-on-one with his longtime rival Eddie Edwards tonight on AXS TV and Twitch. At Bound For Glory, Callihan...
Read more
NXT

Karrion Kross Injury Update from Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has provided an injury update on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was forced to vacate the title shortly after...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Planning Stunt With Steve-O On Dynamite

Darby Allin says that he and Steve-O have something planned for Dynamite tomorrow night. Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship coming...
Read more
Impact

Dixie Carter Asks Fans To Purchase Impact’s Bound For Glory PPV

Former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter, recently sent out a Tweet promoting the Bound For Glory PPV scheduled for this Saturday....
Read more
WWE

How Goldberg Reacted To The Ending Of His Undefeated Streak

Goldberg's name had become a synonym with his undefeated streak and it made him one of the biggest attractions for WCW until...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Celebrates 2-Years Of Sobriety

WWE's Paige recently took to Instagram to celebrate 2-years of sobriety. She posted a photo of her from 2 years ago and...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC