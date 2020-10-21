WWE Backstage Returning To FS1 For Special Episode On Friday

WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 this Friday.

The company has announced that a special edition of the studio show will air this Friday night live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The special one night only episode of the show will air at 10pm ET, right after the episode of SmackDown goes off air and the replay of the blue branded show will then air at 11pm ET.

For those who don’t know, this Friday’s episode of SmackDown will be airing on FS1 because of Game 3 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX on the same night.

WWE Backstage premiered in November 2019 after SmackDown moved to Fox network and it continued airing until mid-March before the production of the show was halted due to COVID-19.

It was then cancelled in June and it’s believed to be one of the reasons why former WWE broadcast personality Renee Young who was one of the hosts of the show left WWE.

The show was hosted by Booker T alongside Young and it featured regular appearances from former wrestling stars such as CM Punk, Paige and Christian.

WWE has not confirmed the personalities for this special edition of WWE Backstage so far and it would be interesting to see who they bring in to host the show this Friday night.