WWE Backstage Sees Big Increase In Viewership

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage featured a number of big names and it appears their presence helped the show as it saw a big increase in viewership numbers.

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage featuring Charlotte Flair as the special guest and the debut of Stephanie McMahon on the show drew 169,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is a big 74% increase from last week’s episode of the show which featured the Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre as the special guest and had drawn 97,000 viewers.

The episode drew a 0.06 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 and it ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150. For comparison, last week’s episode of the show had drawn a 0.05 rating and it ranked #145.

This week’s episode of the show also featured CM Punk in the panel alongside the regular hosts Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and former Champion Paige.

These viewership numbers are the second-best the show has done since its official premiere back on November 5. The highest watched WWE Backstage episode was the one aired on November 19, which drew 180,000 viewers.

The November 19th episode was the one featuring CM Punk’s official return on WWE programming so the numbers this week are especially notable.