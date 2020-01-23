WWE Backstage Viewership (1/21)

The viewership numbers are in for the latest and third episode of WWE Backstage, a weekly talk show, in 2020.

The show that aired on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 111,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 84,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

In the 18-49 demographic, WWE Backstage drew a 0.6 rating this week, which is up as the previous rating last week of 0.03. Regarding the Cable Top 150, the episode ranked #141, the up from last week as the show didn’t make the top 150.

Through the first nine episodes that aired in 2019, the show averaged 117,777 viewers per episode.

Renee Young, Paige, and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch were featured on the show. Former WWE Champion CM Punk made an appearance on the show, which marked his first appearance on the show of the new year.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on when Punk will make his next appearance on the weekly talk show but it will likely be next month. He’s been appearing on the show once a month.

WWE Backstage Viewership Numbers

Here is how the viewership numbers look like since its premiere:

November 5: 49,000 viewers

November 12: 100,000 viewers

November 19: 180,000 viewers

November 26: 121,000 viewers

December 3: 138,000 viewers

December 10: 127,000 viewers

December 17: 95,000 viewers

December 24: 153,000 viewers

December 31: 97,000 viewers

January 7: 124,000

January 14: 84,000

January 21: 111,000

