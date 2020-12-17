WWE Books 1st Ever “Firefly Inferno Match” For WWE TLC

Randy Orton and The Fiend were booked in a match for Sunday’s TLC PPV a couple of weeks ago. After the events from this week’s WWE RAW, however, Orton vs Wyatt on the PPV has been changed to a “Firefly Inferno Match.”
On RAW this week, Orton locked Wyatt in a box and lit it on fire. The Fiend emerged from the flaming box, however, and attacked Orton.
The match at WWE TLC will be the 5th singles match between the two on WWE programming (i.e not including house shows). Wyatt holds the edge in the series 2-1-1.
- No Mercy 2016: Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton
- WrestleMania 33: Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt (Orton won the WWE Championship)
- Payback 2017: House of Horrors Mach: Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton
- WWE RAW December 7th, 2020: Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton went to a no-contest.
WWE Inferno Match History
While there has never been a “Firefly Inferno Match” in WWE history, there have been 4 other regular Inferno matches. Kane has lost 3 of the 4 matches but finally picked up a win in the fourth.
- Unforgiven 98: The Undertaker defeated Kane
- RAW February 22, 1999: Undertaker defeated Kane
- Smackdown September 23rd, 1999: Triple defeated Kane
- Armageddon 2006: Kane defeated MVP