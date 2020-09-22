Tuesday, September 22, 2020

WWE-Branded Wines Now Available For Pre-Order

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Wines
WWE Wines

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has his own Broken Skull IPA beer. Chris Jericho’s A Little Bit of The Bubbly champagne was a viral sensation. Now, Wrestling fans of legal age will soon be able to enjoy WWE-branded wine.

The company has partnered with Wines That Rock to produce the first WWE Wines collection bearing the likeness of The Undertaker and the Ultimate Warrior.

“We knew these bottles would look amazing and be perfect for collectors and fans alike but wanted the quality of the wine to ultimately be the real winner here,” said Wines That Rock winemaker Andrew Nelson.

“For The Undertaker’s Limited-Edition 30 Barrel Series, we used 100% premium Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California aged in oak. For The Ultimate Warrior, we looked to Mendocino County for a high quality, full bodied and flavorful Zinfandel.”

Pre-orders are now live at WWEWines.com with the first shipments going out Thursday, October 22nd.

