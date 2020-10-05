Sunday, October 4, 2020

WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc Theme For NXT Episode

The Halloween Havoc theme is returning.

By Andrew Ravens

To the surprise and joy of fans, WWE has decided to bring back Halloween Havoc. They’ll do so on an upcoming episode of NXT TV. 

During Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 31, WWE announced by airing a video package that the October 28th episode of NXT on the USA Network will have this theme. This comes just days before Halloween. 

It will be interesting to see how they design the set for the special as when WCW held the pay-per-view events, there were various fan-favorite sets. 

WWE just remodeled the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and turned it into the Capitol Wrestling Center. It was also announced in the package that aired after KUSHIDA picking up a win over Velveteen Dream that Shotzi Blackheart will host the special. 

NXT’s last themed event took place during the week of the 4th of July as it was titled ‘Great American Bash’ that took place over the course of two weeks. This will likely be just for one week but WWE is once again using a WCW pay-per-view theme. 

The theme was created in 1989 and last used in 2000 under the WCW banner. 

