WWE Bringing Back The Slammy Awards

After a 5-year hiatus, the Slammy Awards are returning to WWE. The last time the awards were held was on December 21st, 2015.
WWE released a Tweet recently that lists the “2020 Slammy Awards” as being added to the WWE Network in December. Other content being added to the Network this month includes a Q&A session between Drew McIntyre and Matthew McConaughey, an episode of WWE Untold on Goldberg’s streak, a Broken Skulls Session with Drew McIntyre, and something listed as “WWE Superstar Gaming Series.” The Tweet is below:
Slammy Award Winners
The awards ran most recently from 2008-2015. Previous awards were given out twice during the 80s and 3 times during the 90s.
Superstar of the Year Slammy Award Winners:
- 2015: Seth Rollins
- 2014: Roman Reigns
- 2013: Daniel Bryan
- 2012: John Cena
- 2011: CM Punk
- 2010: John Cena
- 2009: John Cena
- 2008: Chris Jericho
- 1997: The Undertaker (Star of the Highest Magnitude)
- 1996: Shawn Michaels (Leader of the New Generation)
- 1994: Diesel (MVP)
- 1987: “Superstar” Billy Graham (Hulk Hogan “Real American” Award)
- 1986: Junkyard Dog (Best Single Performer)
Other notable award-winners from 2015 included the Usos being named Tag Team of the Year. Nikki Bella won “Diva of the Year” and Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker from Hell in a Cell won Match of the Year.