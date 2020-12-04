WWE Bringing Back The Slammy Awards

After a 5-year hiatus, the Slammy Awards are returning to WWE. The last time the awards were held was on December 21st, 2015.

WWE released a Tweet recently that lists the “2020 Slammy Awards” as being added to the WWE Network in December. Other content being added to the Network this month includes a Q&A session between Drew McIntyre and Matthew McConaughey, an episode of WWE Untold on Goldberg’s streak, a Broken Skulls Session with Drew McIntyre, and something listed as “WWE Superstar Gaming Series.” The Tweet is below:

Streaming your way this month on WWE Network. ? ?? pic.twitter.com/b5d4We7gsk — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 1, 2020

Slammy Award Winners

The awards ran most recently from 2008-2015. Previous awards were given out twice during the 80s and 3 times during the 90s.

- Advertisement -

Superstar of the Year Slammy Award Winners:

2015: Seth Rollins

2014: Roman Reigns

2013: Daniel Bryan

2012: John Cena

2011: CM Punk

2010: John Cena

2009: John Cena

2008: Chris Jericho

1997: The Undertaker (Star of the Highest Magnitude)

1996: Shawn Michaels (Leader of the New Generation)

1994: Diesel (MVP)

1987: “Superstar” Billy Graham (Hulk Hogan “Real American” Award)

1986: Junkyard Dog (Best Single Performer)

Other notable award-winners from 2015 included the Usos being named Tag Team of the Year. Nikki Bella won “Diva of the Year” and Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker from Hell in a Cell won Match of the Year.