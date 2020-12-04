Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Wrestling News

WWE Bringing Back The Slammy Awards

The Slammys are returning this month.

By Ian Carey

After a 5-year hiatus, the Slammy Awards are returning to WWE. The last time the awards were held was on December 21st, 2015.

WWE released a Tweet recently that lists the “2020 Slammy Awards” as being added to the WWE Network in December. Other content being added to the Network this month includes a Q&A session between Drew McIntyre and Matthew McConaughey, an episode of WWE Untold on Goldberg’s streak, a Broken Skulls Session with Drew McIntyre, and something listed as “WWE Superstar Gaming Series.” The Tweet is below:

Slammy Award Winners

The awards ran most recently from 2008-2015. Previous awards were given out twice during the 80s and 3 times during the 90s.

- Advertisement -

Superstar of the Year Slammy Award Winners:

  • 2015: Seth Rollins
  • 2014: Roman Reigns
  • 2013: Daniel Bryan
  • 2012: John Cena
  • 2011: CM Punk
  • 2010: John Cena
  • 2009: John Cena
  • 2008: Chris Jericho
  • 1997: The Undertaker (Star of the Highest Magnitude)
  • 1996: Shawn Michaels (Leader of the New Generation)
  • 1994: Diesel (MVP)
  • 1987: “Superstar” Billy Graham (Hulk Hogan “Real American” Award)
  • 1986: Junkyard Dog (Best Single Performer)

Other notable award-winners from 2015 included the Usos being named Tag Team of the Year. Nikki Bella won “Diva of the Year” and Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker from Hell in a Cell won Match of the Year.

Latest Wrestling News

Bully Ray Compares McIntyre/Sheamus to Orton/Edge

Wrestling News
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the RAW interactions between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Ray...
Read more

Chris Jericho Talks Working With Dean Malenko in AEW, Changing ‘Coach’

Wrestling News
Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently discussed Dean Malenko and the role of an agent/coach on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. This week's episode...
Read more

The Great Khali Joins Farmer Protests In India

Wrestling News
Former World Heavyweight Champion, the Great Khali, has joined the ongoing mass farmer protests in India. Khali is urging Indians to support their farmers...
Read more

WWE Bringing Back The Slammy Awards

Wrestling News
After a 5-year hiatus, the Slammy Awards are returning to WWE. The last time the awards were held was on December 21st, 2015. WWE...
Read more

Court Bauer Teases A Wrestling ‘World War’ Is Brewing

MLW
MLW boss Court Bauer is teasing that a "world war" of sorts could be brewing that would have far reaching effects across the entire...
Read more

Update On Trey Miguel’s Free Agency

Wrestling News
The Rascalz finished up with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Two members of the group, Zachary Wentz and Desmond Xavier, have already reported to...
Read more

Eric Bischoff On Sting In AEW: ‘A Motivated Steve Borden Can Be A Powerful Addition’

AEW
Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has commented on Sting's recent AEW debut at Winter is Coming. Bischoff responded to fans commenting on the debut...
Read more

MJF Named In The New York Times’ Best Performances of 2020

AEW
The New York Times has named its Best Performances of 2020. Alongside distinguished actors and actresses in big budget dramas by Netflix and HBO sits...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (12/1): Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling continued the Knockouts tag team tournament this week and the X-Division title was also on the line. The promotion also announced the...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC