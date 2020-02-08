WWE Changes Name Of Current Champion, Carmella On Becoming The #1 Contender

It appears that one half of the current Raw Tag Team Champions, Buddy Murphy is the latest star to have undergone a name change and lose his first name.

WWE has recently updated the former Cruiserweight Champion’s bio page on their official website and as seen in the screenshot below, the page now lists him as only Murphy:

Murphy recently joined the stable of Seth Rollins and Authors Of Pain and this move seemed to be working out well for the former 205 Live star as it has resulted in him winning his first title in the main roster.

Carmella On Becoming The #1 Contender

The main event of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live saw Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Naomi competing in a fatal four-way match to determine the new #1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

This match was won by Carmella but she couldn’t celebrate for long. The former NXT star was attacked by Bayley shortly after the match was over and the current champion stood tall to end the show.

The former Women’s Champion was then interviewed backstage where she was asked about her win and how will she prepare for her upcoming championship match. You can check out her interview below: