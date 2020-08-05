WWE Changes TV Taping Schedule After Organization Problems

WWE has adjusted its TV taping schedule from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline that “due to problems regarding organization, yesterday’s Smackdown tapings only taped one show instead of the scheduled two. The one show taped will air this Friday.”

- Advertisement -

As a result, WWE will have to make up for that and has updated its schedule. Currently, WWE will tape the August 17th episode of RAW on August 13th in addition to the August 14 episode of Smackdown and the August 17 episode of RAW on that date.

This will come one day after WWE holds NXT TV tapings. Meltzer noted that due to this, several people will have to stay an extra day. WWE will need to find a new date for August 21 Smackdown taping that was to be taped on August 17.

WWE taped two episodes of RAW this past Monday – one for this week’s show and then the August 10 episode. It was reported at the time that the situation backstage was described as being more chaotic than usual due to constant changes.

WWE has already confirmed two matches for next week’s episode of RAW.

Those matches are Kevin Owens facing Randy Orton in a singles match in addition to Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match with the stipulation that if Asuka wins then she earns the right to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks for the title at SummerSlam.