WWE Clarifies Rules For Wrestlers Using YouTube & Twitch Accounts

WWE held a talent meeting on Monday to address reports of the company wanting talent to cease third party deals by October 2.

Following the news of the memo sent out by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon last week, there has been backlash from fans.

Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that the company has relaxed some of the vague rules regarding social media marketing put forth in the letter.

It was clarified that talent will be able to maintain both YouTube and Twitch accounts. However, they would have to do so using their real names as opposed to their WWE ring names. It was stated that they would have to inform the company of YouTube and Twitch accounts using their real names.

There was some confusion among talent as they were told by people in the company that they could not market themselves with the usage of their real names.

Meltzer reports that WWE didn’t clear up exactly what won’t be allowed although the belief was that Cameo wouldn’t be allowed he was told that was still super vague.

WWE issued the following statement on the reports over the weekend:

“Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry.”