WWE Clash Of Champions Final Card

The card for Sunday’s (September 27, 2020) WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Clash Of Champions Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Ambulance Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Ruby Riot

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Lucha House Party

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Ladder Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Zelina Vega – Kickoff Show

