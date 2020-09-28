WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show that Nia Jax and Nikki Cross were not medically cleared to compete tonight. It was also announced that the WWE Draft will take place on the October 9th edition of SmackDown and the October 12th edition of RAW.

Clash of Champions 2020 Results

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Lucha House Party to retain the SD Tag Team Titles (Kickoff Show) Sami Zayn def. Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles to win the IC Title Asuka def. Zelina Vega to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to retain the United States Championship Street Profits def. Andrade & Angel Garza to retain the RAW Tag Titles Asuka def. Bayley via DQ Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from the PPV:

Sami Zayn Captured The Intercontinental Championship

Jeff Hardy defended the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Ladder match tonight at Clash of Champions.

Match Recap: Jeff Hardy controlled the action early and hit Styles and Zayn with a Clothesline/ Bulldog combo. Zayn knocked Styles out of the ring and hit him with a Springboard Moonsault. Sami bashed Jeff Hardy across the back with the ladder and then did the same to AJ Styles.

Back in the ring, Jeff Hardy set up a ladder against the ropes and sent Sami onto it with a Back Body Drop. Jeff leaped off the middle turnbuckle but AJ got out of the way and the Intercontinental Champion crashed into a ladder. Styles then launched Sami into a ladder in the corner of the ring.

AJ followed it up with a Pele Kick to Sami and then made his way up the ladder. Hardy joined him and the two superstars traded punches. Styles shoved Jeff to the canvas but Hardy popped right back up. Hardy dragged Styles down the to the mat and hit him with an Atomic Drop.

Sami threw Jeff out of the ring and made his way up the ladder. Styles stopped him but Sami connected with an Exploder Suplex that sent AJ onto the ladder in the corner. Jeff Hardy connected with Poetry In Motion on Styles outside the ring and then turned around into a Helluva Kick from Zayn.

Zayn started climbing the ladder but Styles knocked him to the mat by launching a small ladder at him. Hardy and Styles then battled on top of the ladder. Both superstars wound up falling to the mat and Sami made his way back up the ladder. Hardy brought him down with a Twist of Fate and started climbing.

Jeff climbed the ladder but Zayn tilted it over and Hardy crashed to the floor outside the ring. Sami set up a ladder from the announce table to the ring apron. Styles bounced Sami’s face off the announce table and hit him with a Reverse DDT. Jeff Hardy hit Styles with a ladder and then climbed up a ladder outside the ring. Hardy connected with a ridiculous Swanton Bomb that sent Sami through the ladder.

AJ got in the ring and set up a ladder. Hardy shoved the ladder over and Styles crashed to the mat. Zayn dragged Jeff out of the ring and slammed him into the barricade. Sami Zayn handcuffed Hardy to a ladder by his ear.

Zayn tried to handcuff AJ to the ropes but Styles escaped and hit him with a Suplex. Sami then handcuffed himself to AJ as Jeff Hardy started making his way to the ring with a ladder handcuffed to his earlobe. Sami unlocked the handcuffs and locked Styles to the ladder. Zayn then grabbed the titles to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Opinion: I absolutely loved this match and thought the finish was awesome. The Swanton Bomb through the ladder was an incredible spot as well. I was really looking forward to this match and it completely delivered.

Asuka Retained The RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega tonight.

Match Recap: Asuka shoved Zelina to the mat and taunted her to start the match off. Asuka made fun of Vega’s height and danced around the ring. Vega booted Asuka in the knee and the two superstars locked up. Asuka caught Vega with a punch and then applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Asuka perched Vega up on the top turnbuckle and went for a Superplex but Zelina blocked it. Asuka sent Vega to the apron and connected with a Hip Attack. Vega battled back and connected with an Arm Drag. Zelina followed it up with a Hurricanrana for a near fall.

Vega went for a Backstabber but Asuka held onto the ropes. Zelina booted Asuka in the face and went for the cover but Asuka kicked out at two. Asuka quickly locked in the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. Asuka is still the RAW Women’s Champion. Zelina attacked Asuka after the match and then retreated when Asuka got up.

Bobby Lashley Retained The US Title

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against Apollo Crews tonight at Clash of Champions. Ricochet and MVP were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Lashley controlled the match early and went to work on Apollo’s arm. Crews connected with a boot to the face and then Clotheslined Lashley out of the ring. Apollo hit Lashley with a Moonsault off the apron and sent the United States Champion into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Crews hit a Crossbody for a two count. Lashley planted Crews with a Flatliner and MVP taunted Apollo as he regrouped against the ropes. Crews drove Lashley to the corner and hit him with a Splash. Apollo knocked Lashley to the outside and hit him with another Crossbody.

Crews rolled Lashley inside the ring and hit him with an Enziguri. Crews followed it up with a Standing Moonsault for a two count. Lashley connected with a Superplex but Crews battled back and hit a Standing Shooting Star Press. Crews followed it up with a Frog Splash for a two count. Lashley planted Crews with a massive Chokeslam and applied the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Bobby Lashley is still the United States Champion.