WWE Co-Presidents Gone From Company In Management Shakeup

George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have been removed from the WWE Board of Directors effective immediately. WWE sent out a press release thanking both Barrios and Wilson for their time with the company.

The WWE stock is down significantly in response to the news. The company is scheduled to announce its 2019 4th quarter earnings next Thursday. Some are speculating Barrios and Wilson’s departures could be in response to lower than expected results.

WWE also announced that Frank A. Riddick III has been named the new Chief Financial Officer and will report directly to Vince McMahon. Riddick has been on the WWE board of directors for 11 years.

Wilson and Barrios had been Co-Presidents since 2018.

WWE Press Release Announcing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson’s Departures From The Company

“I would like to thank George and Michelle for their 10+ years of service and contributions to the organization,” said Vince McMahon in WWE’s press release. “I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward.