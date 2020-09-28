Monday, September 28, 2020

WWE Confirms 2020 Draft Dates

It's time to shake things up again

By Andrew Ravens
WWE draft

WWE has announced a Draft is taking place next month. The company did so during Sunday’s broadcast of the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event. 

The 2020 WWE Draft will kick off on October 9th on Friday Night SmackDown and resume on the October 12th episode of Monday Night RAW.

The rosters of Raw and SmackDown will be shaken up once again. Last year’s Draft also took place in October last year. For those who are curious, here were the results of the first two rounds of the Draft last year: 

Round 1

  • RAW: Becky Lynch
  • SmackDown: Roman Reigns
  • RAW: The O.C.
  • SmackDown: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
  • RAW: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

  • RAW: Randy Orton
  • SmackDown: Sasha Banks
  • RAW: Ricochet
  • SmackDown: Braun Strowman
  • RAW: Bobby Lashley

Dave Meltzer confirmed there was a Draft coming back in August, which had been previously reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. 

There was a plan to do it in early August because WWE officials felt a change was needed because of declining ratings, but there was a problem that would’ve impacted bigger plans as it would mess up plans for SummerSlam.

WWE then planned to do it in late August after SummerSlam. Once again, that got nixed once WWE planned to do a second pay-per-view a week, which was Payback. 

