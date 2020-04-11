WWE Confirms An On-Screen Talent Tested Positive For COVID-19

An on-screen talent in WWE has fully recovered after resting positive for COVID-19, a WWE statement today revealed. The person is not on the roster but is an on-screen talent with the company. This could mean a commentator, ring announcer, backstage interviewer, or similar role.

Pro Wrestling Sheet and Fightful both reported on Saturday that an on-screen talent in WWE tested positive for the virus. According to the report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, the person attended a dinner with people in the health care field after the last set of tapings. They began to develop symptoms in the days following. WWE released a statement to media saying that the person did not have any contact with other WWE employees following their exposure.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19,” a WWE statement reads. “We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

Memo To Employees Regarding Positive COVID-19 Test Of WWE On-Screen Talent

Fightful is reporting that the following memo was distributed to WWE employees recently:

“We have just been notified that (name redacted) was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE doctors spoke with (redacted) this morning and reported (they) last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26 at the Performance Center. As you know, (redacted) is not an in-ring performer and we believe this matter is low-risk to you per the following chronology:”

The name of the person was published in the memo with their permission. It has been redacted in the report by Fightful, however.

“Those of you who were potentially exposed would be cleared for travel by the evening of Thursday, April 9 at the latest, since the last possible exposure to any WWE talent personnel should have been at least 14 days prior.”

WWE To Return To Live Programming

This news comes on the heels of reports WWE will return to broadcasting live shows. WWE plans to air RAW live on Monday. The company then plans to air live episodes of RAW, Smackdown, and NXT weekly. WWE had originally planned to tape several weeks of programming this weekend.