WWE Confirms Change To WrestleMania 36 Title Match

Just days after it was reported, WWE has confirmed that one title match at WrestleMania 36 has been changed.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE announced that The Street Profits will now defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory at this show.

This is a change from Andrade being in the match as he was replaced by Theory. Last week, it was reported that Andrade had suffered a rib injury, which WWE confirmed to be true.

Kevin Owens and The Street Profits beat Seth Rollins, Garza and Theory in a six-man tag team match on Monday’s show, which marked Theory’s main roster debut.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Both nights start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker – Boneyard Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Singles Match

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. TBA

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton – Last Man Standing Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks – Five Pack Challenge

Baron Corbin vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

