WWE Confirms Edge’s Return To Monday Night RAW

As expected, WWE has confirmed the return date for Edge to RAW.

Last month it was revealed through promotional that the WWE Hall of Famer would make his return on the March 9th episode at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

On Friday, WWE officially announced the news. Edge has been off TV for several weeks after receiving the beatdown by Randy Orton after making his return to the ring in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center on the USA Network, Orton attacked Edge’s wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the final segment of the show.

The belief is that this feud will lead to a match between them at WrestleMania 36. Edge will be addressing Orton’s attack on him and his wife on RAW.

The following is the promotional material listed for the show:

2020 Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs, Seth Rollins & Murphy w/The AOP

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and 2020 Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors

Randy Orton vs Edge Match Will Reportedly Have Stipulation Added At WrestleMania